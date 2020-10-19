Wyoming County Board of Education retiring bus number 155 in honor of Mary Wykle

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education will be retiring the number 155 from its school bus fleet.

The number is being retired to honor Mary Wykle, a beloved bus driver who served the county for many years. Wykle recently passed away and the Board voted to retire her number last week.

“Mary was a dedicated employee of Wyoming County Schools, and she worked very, very hard every day in diligent service to children,” said Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline. “We’ll miss her. We’ve never retired a bus number that we’re aware of.”

Wykle previously served as the County President of the School Service Employees Association