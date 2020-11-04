Wyoming County Board of Education reacts to positive color coding shift

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Schools across Wyoming County have been in 100% remote learning for over two weeks.

The county had been in red on the color coding scale, before moving from orange to gold today. If the county remains out of the orange through Saturday, schools could possibly return in person next week.

“We still have a long way to go in this county,” said Wyoming County Director of Student Services and Attendance John Henry. “Numbers are still higher than we’d like. Our infection rate is still very high. But we are starting to see those numbers go down a little bit. We just want to see kids. Our teachers want to see kids. They’re working hard to work with families for remote learning.”

The Board of Education remains in constant contact with the county Health Department in order to keep its plans fluid.