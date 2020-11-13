Wyoming County Board of Education preparing old office building to be auctioned or sold

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Board of Education moved offices in early July.

The old office, located at the corner of Park Street and River Drive Avenue in Pineville, is still controlled by the Board of Education. It’s currently having work done in preparation to either be auctioned off or sold in the coming months.

“It is in very good shape, but it just needs some, pretty much cosmetic repairs, to get it prepared to sell or auction,” said Wyoming County Superintendent Deirdre Cline. “We will do that through an auction company that we haven’t chosen yet or anything like that. But we will.”

The Board of Education will lean on its business model when lining up auctioneers to auction or sell the old building.