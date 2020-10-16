Wyoming County benefitting from multiple projects within the past couple of weeks

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The USDA announced a $936,000 Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant yesterday for a new water source in Wyoming County.

This is the second substantial boost that the county has received from the federal and state levels within the last couple of weeks. The Coalfields Expressway opened up two weeks ago, connecting Wyoming County with Raleigh County.

“This was an emergency situation,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “This could not have been done without a lot of help from the federals and the state level. We’re very pleased to be a part of it, and very thankful that our community is getting help like it has.”

The water grant is expected to help more than 1200 people throughout the county.