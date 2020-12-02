Wyoming County approves Victims of Crime Act grant

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Governor’s Office awarded Wyoming County with the Victims of Crime Act grant.

The grant goes towards making sure that victims are aware of legal proceedings. The county has been in the VOCA program for over a decade.

“That’s how we keep in contact with our victims, basically,” said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “We have to subpoena them for court and try to inform them of all proceedings that are upcoming. So basically it’s a liaison, more or less, between our office and the victim and it’s worked well for many, many years.”

The Wyoming County Commission accepted the VOCA grant during its meeting this morning.