WVU’s Stills named Preseason All-American

WOAY – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named a preseason Second Team All-American Monday by the Associated Press.

Stills, originally from Fairmont, was one of the top WVU defenders in 2020, totaling 35 tackles (10.5 for loss) and two sacks. Earlier this summer, he was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted on by coaches and media.

No players from Marshall or Virginia Tech were named to either of the two teams, though former Marshall offensive lineman – now at Notre Dame – was a First Team selection.

West Virginia opens the season September 4 at Maryland. Marshall’s season opener is also that day at Navy, while Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina on Friday, September 3.

