WVU Women’s Basketball Team announces Devaney as new Director of Recruiting

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – The WVU women’s basketball team is adding a new member to its support staff.

Bernadette Devaney will join new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit as director of recruiting.

Devaney comes to Morgantown after serving as an assistant coach at Lehigh University the past three years. Before that, she served as director of operations for LU.

Meanwhile, Madisen Smith has been selected to represent WVU and the Big 12 at the first ever Student-Athlete Summit at the NBA Summer League.

The fifth-year senior guard says she wants to get into coaching one day, so this is a great jumpstart for her career.

Related