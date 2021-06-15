WVU to open athletic venues to 100% capacity this fall

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – WVU Athletics announced Tuesday that all athletic venues, including Milan Puskar Stadium, will open to 100% capacity for Mountaineer home games this fall.

A statement from the athletic department said that full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in the stadium parking lots and the complete gameday experience will be in effect.

Athletic director Shane Lyons said as part of the statement, “I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year. Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.”

WVU football has six home games scheduled for 2021, including a matchup September 18 with Virginia Tech. University officials will continue to monitor public health guidelines.

