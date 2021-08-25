WVU Tech vaccination goals not met yet

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech students returned to campus this past week with some COVID-19 precautions to look out for.

The campus is putting in precautions like shields and extra cleaning, and a partial mask-mandate is in effect.

“We have plexiglass in all the classrooms,” said Campus President Carolyn Long. “And our students are required to wear masks in the classrooms and in the labs. No where else are they required if they are vaccinated.”

Over the Summer the WVU System of Schools put together a campaign to get students and faculty vaccinated. Their goal was to get at least 80% of all students and faculty vaccinated by September. If that number is not met, then extra precautions may be put in effect.

Right now, that number is at roughly 70% for the entire system of schools. At WVU Tech specifically, student vaccination rates are much lower, but improving.

“We’re getting better and we see students every day getting vaccinated.”

Even with lower vaccine rates, faculty and staff are excited to get students back on campus. Last year many educators appreciated that remote learning was an option, but it’s widely seen as not ideal compared to being on campus.

“We need to see them and they need to see us. We need to be able to interact with them and help them.

WVU’s current mask mandate is only in effect for 30 days, but may be extended at any time. As well, unvaccinated students are randomly selected for COVID testing at various points throughout the semester.

