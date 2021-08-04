WVU Tech to require negative COVID test before students return to campus

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech has announced they will require a negative COVID test before students return to campus.

Students, faculty, and staff must provide proof of vaccination or get a negative COVID test before returning to campus for the fall semester.

According to Dean of Students Emily Sands, it’s because they want to protect their community as the pandemic continues.

“It’s important for our students, faculty, and staff to either be vaccinated or provide negative test results so we can make sure we can stay in classes for the entire academic year, and also protect our campus community.”

Students, faculty, and staff can bring their test results to the student life office. Negative test results must be from a PCR test.

A few weeks into the start of the semester, WVU Tech will randomly select those who have not provided proof of vaccination for subsequent testing. Proof of vaccination can be provided at any time throughout the semester to avoid being selected for random testing.

Students return to campus this month as classes begin on August 18.

