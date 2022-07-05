WVU Tech MBB HC James Long resigns; Assistant Coach George Wilmore to take over

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech will have a new Men’s Basketball Head Coach after James Long announced he is resigning on Tuesday.

Long made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. He will be joining basketball brand Court XIV as Chief Operating Officer and become General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, North Carolina.

In his three seasons at Tech, Long led the Golden Bears to three straight national tournament appearances. The team was River States Conference Regular Season Champions in 2019-2020 and RSC Tournament Champions in 2020-2021. The Golden Bears had a 63-21 overall record and 35-5 RSC record in his tenure.

Assistant Coach George Wilmore will take over as Head Coach. Wilmore has spent the past three years on Long’s staff as Lead Assistant Coach. Before that, he spent five seasons as an Assistant Coach and Associate Head Coach at Fairmont State.

