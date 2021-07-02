WVU Tech Campus Police looking to hire those passionate for law enforcement

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The WVU Tech Campus Police are looking to hire those interested in law enforcement.

The campus is hiring for two positions and pay starts at $19.00 an hour. It also features paid annual leave, a retirement plan, pet insurance and much more.

WVU Tech Campus Police Chief Jake Corey says working with WVU Tech is a very welcoming and enjoyable experience, especially for someone trying to get their foot in the door for a career in law enforcement.

“Great environment, especially for an officer wanting to get started in law enforcement, or even for an officer retiring from another police department,” Corey said.

Those interested in applying should have a valid WV driver’s license, an associates degree or equivalent experience, and have the ability to pass a physical agility test.

For a detailed list of job requirements and benefits, visit careers.wvu.edu for more information.

Related