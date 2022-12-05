WVU Tech awarded diversity grant which will fund Women of Color museum exhibit in March

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) awards the West Virginia University Institute of Technology the Diversity for Equity grant.

The 4,550 grant will assist WVU Tech in bringing the Women of Color traveling museum to campus in the spring.

The “Women of Color- A Tribute to the Contributions of African American Women ” exhibit features artifacts, documents, and photos of African American women who made a global impact on the history of Black women.

The museum will be on WVU Tech’s campus at Learning Commons on March 7 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The exhibit will be free and open for the public to enjoy.

