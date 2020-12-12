WVU overcomes slow start to defeat North Texas

MORGANTOWN, WV (highlights courtesy WDTV) – It was only added to the schedule Thursday, but West Virginia men’s basketball won its home opener 62-50 Friday over North Texas.

For much of the first half, it was the Mean Green taking advantage of various opportunities, building a double-digit lead before going into halftime up 29-21. However, WVU was able to go on a run of their own in the second half, establishing momentum to record the 12-point win.

Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers with 15 points, while Taz Sherman had 13 off the bench and Derek Culver picked up a doubld-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Mountaineer men, as they host Richmond Sunday at 1 PM. The WVU women are also in action later that night against James Madison.