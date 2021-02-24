WVU men win at TCU 74-66

WOAY – Taz Sherman scored 23 points in a return to his home state, as West Virginia men’s basketball defeated TCU 74-66 Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

In what was the Mountaineers’ final road game of the 2020-21 regular season, they traded baskets with the Horned Frogs in the early minutes before gaining momentum for the remainder of the contest.

In addition to Sherman’s contribution off the bench, Derek Culver recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Miles McBride scored 11 points.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that West Virginia’s game at Baylor – scheduled for Thursday – would be canceled, and the schedule was adjusted to show four home games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers will host Kansas State on February 27, before matchups with Baylor on March 2, TCU on March 4, and Oklahoma State on March 6.

Also in WVU sports news, Mountaineer football will hold its Gold vs. Blue scrimmage on April 24 in Morgantown. Last year’s spring game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.