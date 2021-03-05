WVU men hold off TCU, 76-67

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Less than two weeks after meeting in Fort Worth, West Virginia men’s basketball completed a regular season sweep against TCU, winning 76-67 Thursday in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers started the game with the momentum, as Jalen Bridges would post his first collegiate double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. However, TCU would attempt to rally in the second half, but were never able to catch the Mountaineers.

In addition to Bridges, Derek Culver posted 17 points and eight rebounds, while Sean McNeil scored 14 points. West Virginia closes the regular season Saturday hosting Oklahoma State.