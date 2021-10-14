WVU looking for answers in bye week

MORGANTOWN, WV (videos courtesy WDTV/WVU Athletics) – As WVU is in the middle of a bye week, Mountaineer players and coaches recognize the need to improve on-field performance.

West Virginia won its home game with Virginia Tech last month, but that’s been followed by three straight losses to Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Baylor. Head coach Neal Brown says it’s not how he imagined the first half of the season going, but there is time to turn the season around.

West Virginia is on the road October 23 at TCU, before consecutive home games against Iowa State & Oklahoma State.

