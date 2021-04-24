WVU football holds Gold-Blue Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia football was able to finish spring practice Saturday with the Gold-Blue Game at Milan Puskar Stadium, where more than 8,000 fans were able to see the Mountaineers in person.

The day started with various position drills before the informal scrimmage, which the Gold Team would win 39-38. Jarret Doege finished 79 passing yards and one rushing touchdown for the Gold Team, while Garrett Greene led all quarterbacks with 103 passing yards.

One of the more entertaining parts of the day came during halftime, when men’s basketball standout Miles “Deuce” McBride took part in a quarterback competition with both Doege and Greene.

Head coach Neal Brown says he is excited about where the team is following this spring’s activities, noting the growth of both of the top two quarterbacks.

WVU football’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin September 4 at Maryland.

