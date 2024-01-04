WVU Extension kicks off The Grow This! Throwdown: West Virginia Garden Challenge

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who complete a short online survey.

The seeds are provided through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program project.

However, this year’s challenge will be slightly different and involve a friendly competition.

WVU is launching the Grow This Throwdown, a state-wide competition allowing counties to compete against each other for grant funding for projects to improve their communities.

Gardeners will plant different varieties of the same crops as last year, including Jim Nardello peppers, red Russian kale, and scarlet nantes carrots.

Participants can expect their seeds to come in April.

