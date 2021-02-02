WVU Basketball news update – February 1

WOAY – Hear from WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins ahead of the Mountaineers’ game at Iowa State on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers are entering the part of the season where they play Big 12 teams for a second time, as WVU beat the Cyclones in Morgantown in December. Following Tuesday’s game, WVU has six straight contests against teams currently ranked in the AP top 25 (#13 Kansas, #13 Texas Tech, #9 Oklahoma, two games with #2 Baylor, #6 Texas). West Virginia is down to #17 after a win over the Red Raiders, but a loss to Florida over the last seven days.

Saturday’s game against the Jayhawks will be open to 1,500 fans, an increase from the 1,000 able to see last Saturday’s game against Florida.

In women’s college basketball news, senior Kysre Gondrezick was named the Big 12 Women’s Player of the Week, after averaging 27 points in WVU’s wins over Texas Tech and TCU. She is the first Mountaineer to win Women’s Player of the Week honors since Tynice Martin in February 2019.