WVU baseball wins 2021 season opener

WOAY – West Virginia baseball began its 2021 season Friday with a 5-3 win in 10 innings over Georgia State in Atlanta.

The Panthers opened the scoring with a run in the first inning, which was answered by Matt McCormick’s solo home run in the second. West Virginia would rally again in the fourth inning, with both teams adding a third run in the sixth inning. The winning runs came from Vince Ippoliti’s two-run home run in the 10th inning.

Tyler Doanes batted 3-4 for the Mountaineers with a run scored, while McCormick batted 2-5 and scored twice. Madison Jeffrey took the win after pitching 1.2 innings. Former Greenbrier East Spartan Mikey Kluska started the game at second base for WVU, batting 0-2.

The Mountaineers and Panthers are scheduled to play two more games on Saturday and one on Sunday.