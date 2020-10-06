WVSSAC Football Rankings – October 6

WOAY – The latest set of WVSSAC football rankings for the 2020 season was released Tuesday afternoon. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each class will advance to the playoffs. Area teams in the top 16 of their respective class for this week are:

CLASS AAA – #11 Oak Hill, #13 Greenbrier East, #15 Princeton

CLASS AA – #1 Bluefield, #3 Liberty, #13 Independence (tie), #16 Westside

CLASS A – #3 Greenbrier West, #10 Midland Trail (tie), #10 Summers County (tie), #10 James Monroe (tie)