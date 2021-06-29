WVSP Lewisburg Detachment searching for missing woman

MAXWELTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Heather Lynn Johnson was last seen on June 25 at approximately 6 p.m. She was in the Maxwelton area of Greenbrier County, and last seen leaving Seneca Mental Health.

Johnson is described as a 45-year-old female, with brown hair. She is 5’6” and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, orange shirt and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on her location should contact Trooper J. D. Dowdy at the Lewisburg Detachment of the State Police at 304-647-7600 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

Related