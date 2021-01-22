WVSOM starts vaccine hotline

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is assisting the Greenbrier County Health Department with a vaccine hotline.

The hotline number is 304-664-4147. You can call this number if you want to be on the waitlist or have any COVID related questions. The hotline received over 400 voicemails in the first two hours of being opened.

“We had a few hiccups with it. They weren’t expecting a call volume that they are receiving so a lot of people are getting a busy signal and having to callback time and time again. They’re working with the engineers with WVSOM to get more lines up and going so that won’t be a problem,” Director of Nursing Nikki Dolan said.

The state is expected to open a statewide hotline in the near future.