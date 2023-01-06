WVSOM leads state medical schools with lowest tuition; WV medical schools among most affordable in the nation

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – According to a report issued by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, in-state tuition at all West Virginia medical schools is among the most affordable in the U.S.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is at the top of the list, boasting the lowest costs for both in-state and out-of-state students.

WVSOM also produces more graduates choosing primary care residencies than West Virginia’s other two medical schools combined.

The report noted that combines, West Virginia’s three medical schools enroll more medical students per capita than any other state.

In the past academic year, 44 percent of the state’s 392 medical students were West Virginia residents.

