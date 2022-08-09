WV Republican Party Chair makes statement about FBI raid at Mar-A-Lago

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Republican Party Chair Elgine McArdle made an official statement today regarding the FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago. The FBI conducted the raid following reports that the former President took 15 boxes of documents to his residence after leaving the White House. National Archives has stated that some documents that the Trump administration seized were classified.

In response to the incident, McArdle states, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely and the Biden administration’s latest attack on political adversaries is both unprecedented and dangerous. The tyrannous acts displayed by deploying FBI agents to raid President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago sets a perilous precedent. Biden’s weaponization of the Justice Department speaks volumes about his regime’s priorities—not just to persecute President Trump, but to go after all those who pose political threats to them. This outrageous development comes the day after Joe Manchin cast the deciding vote to expand the size and scope of the federal government and authorize 87,000 new IRS agents. If the Biden administration is willing to go to these lengths to harass a formidable political opponent in President Trump, it is truly frightening to think how they could go after everyday West Virginians.”

“This isn’t the first time West Virginians have witnessed D.C.’s hypocrisy and prosecutorial double standards. Whether it be Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted e-mails, the Russia hoax launched with an illegally obtained FISA warrant, the DOJ labeling parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, or Hunter Biden seeing zero accountability for his many crimes, West Virginians are tired of Democrats stepping all over the rule of law, and voters all across America must voice their opposition to this conduct in November. Send a loud and clear message in November by securing a huge majority in Congress – register to vote, rally friends and neighbors to vote, and send the swamp packing!”

Related