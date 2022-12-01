WVDP responds to Glenn Jeffries party switch announcement

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin responded to Senator Glenn Jeffries announcement that he is joining the Republican party.

“For Senator Jeffries to claim he doesn’t like the direction of the Democratic Party, barely a

a week after his new party’s de facto leader had dinner with a Holocaust-denying white

supremacist, is like being called ugly by a frog,” said West Virginia Democratic Party Chair,

Mike Pushkin.

Pushkin added, “Is this the direction Senator Jeffries is more comfortable seeing his new

party move in? If not, he and Tony Hodge should join other Republican leaders around the

country in condemning President Trump’s dangerous and ill-advised actions.”

“I’m glad to see that Putnam County Republican Chair Tony Hodge recognized Senator.

Jeffries’s policy efforts in the legislature,” added Pushkin.

“Just last year, Senator Jeffries received the highest score of any West Virginia Senator from Climate Cabinet Action, a national group dedicated to supporting the best climate and environmental justice champions in statehouses across the country.

“Hopefully, Glenn will be permitted to continue to be an environmental justice champion in his new party.”

