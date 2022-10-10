WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state.

Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews.

District 9 is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 3121 Main St., E., Oak Hill, for Fayette County, Nicholas County, and Corridor L. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.

District 9 is hosting a second hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 146 Stonehouse Road, Lewisburg, for Greenbrier County, Monroe County, and Interstate-64 Harts Run. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.

District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, and Wetzel counties. District 6 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 equipment operators and Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainees.

Staff will be on hand at the event to assist with the application process. Anyone interested in applying before the event can submit applications online at transportation.wv.gov.

For more information, call 304-558-3111.

