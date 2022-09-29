WVDOH awards contract to replace Greenbrier County Bridge

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways has awarded a contract to replace an iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge. The Department awarded the contract following a bid letting on September 13.

Triton Construction INC. was the low bidder on the project at $5,645,000.The Clifford Family Memorial Bridge, built in 1939, carries 7,000 cars per day and takes highway US 60 across Dry Creek.

The Department also has plans to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 near Kopperston in Wyoming County. Built-in 1975, the bridge is subject to a 15-ton weight restriction.

