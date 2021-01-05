WVDNR announces lottery for wild boar hunting on private land

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Hunters in West Virginia will soon be able to enter a lottery to hunt on designated private lands owned by Natural Resource Partners during the upcoming firearms season for wild boar, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Monday.

Only 200 permits will be issued and the lottery is limited to West Virginia resident hunters. The hunt will take place on 8,000 acres of private land in Logan County during the wild boar firearms season on Feb. 5-7, 2021.

“We are so excited to be offering this lottery to resident hunters because there are limited places in West Virginia where you can hunt wild boar,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Most of the wild boar range in West Virginia lies within the confines of private land, so this lottery could end up being the opportunity of a lifetime for a few lucky boar hunters.”

West Virginia resident hunters will be able to submit an application for one of the 200 permits at wvhunt.com. The application period will open Jan. 5 and last 10 days, ending Jan. 14. Hunters who apply will be required to pay a non-refundable $10 application fee. Those interested can find details at wvdnr.gov/boarhunt.

Hunters who are selected will be notified by email, provided a permit, maps of the area and other relevant information. All applicants must have a valid 2021 West Virginia resident hunting license. State law does not allow non-residents to hunt wild boar in West Virginia.