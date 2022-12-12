WVDEP sends out survey to expand dilapidated properties program

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched an online survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings.

WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward states the survey will help officials make decisions about community funding during the Dilapidated Properties Program’s second phase.

In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill authorizing the department to create the statewide program.

In September, Gov. Jim Justice announced $9.2 million in grant funding for 21 communities participating in the program’s pilot phase.

The WVDEP is administering the funding, which will be provided as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses.

Communities have until 5:00 pm on January 6 to respond.

Counties and municipalities that have not received a survey link or want more information on the program should contact REAP program director Sandy Rogers at 1-800-322-5530 or John King at 304-414-9760.

Related