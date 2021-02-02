WVDE awards more than $73,000 in stem grants

By
Yazmin Rodriguez
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has awarded STEM-minded Educator Grants to 86 West Virginia educators across the state.

The purpose of the program is to fund student-centered STEM projects designed to engage them in interdisciplinary STEM learning.

The STEM-minded Educator Grant Program will award up to $1,000 for materials or technology that can be used in the classroom in the student’s home.

“West Virginia students must be prepared to be productive citizens in a world driven by a STEM-focused marketplace, and this grant opportunity provides educators with the support needed to challenge and motivate students with an innovative approach,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We want to equip students, families and school personnel with the tools necessary to become active learners.”

Recipients of the 2021 STEM-minded Educator Grants include:

 

Sara Martin Bunker Hill Elementary School Berkeley County
Herbert Clark Hedgesville Middle School Berkeley County
Melissa Gantt Martinsburg North Middle School Berkeley County
Christine Sherman Mountain Ridge Intermediate School Berkeley County
Katrina Dennison Frametown Elementary School Braxton County
Alicia McPherson Braxton County Middle School Braxton County
Anita Lambert Braxton County Middle School Braxton County
Amy L. Ludewig Brooke Middle School Brooke County
Sara Barraclough Spring Hill Elementary School Cabell County
Meghan Salter Martha Elementary School Cabell County
Alex Keiffer Clay County Middle School Clay County
Deanna Critchley Meadow Bridge Elementary School Fayette County
Cliff Sullivan Fayetteville PK-8 School Fayette County
Jessica James New River Intermediate School Fayette County
Gail Skillern Lewisburg Elementary School Greenbrier County
Jacob Henry West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Hampshire County
Anna Mae Fout West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Hampshire County
Barbara Ray Augusta Elementary School Hampshire County
Sydney Tennant Nutter Fort Primary School Harrison County
Colleen Driscoll North View Elementary School Harrison County
Taya L. Trent Johnson Elementary School Harrison County
Deanna Cunningham Kenna Elementary School Jackson County
Tammy McLoud Page Jackson Elementary School Jefferson County
Kathy Jo T. Blue TA Lowery Elementary School Jefferson County
Kandi Kaiser Blue Ridge Primary School Jefferson County
Jennifer Prusha (Hill) Ranson Elementary School Jefferson County
Petra Hester TA Lowery Jefferson County
Ali Moody South Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson County
Tia Nugent North Jefferson Elementary School Jefferson County
Kristen Vieweg Weberwood Elementary School Kanawha County
Donna Wood South Charleston High School Kanawha County
Carrie Todd Elk Elementary Center Kanawha County
Lauren N. Groseclose West Side Middle School Kanawha County
Teresa Jackson Elk Elementary Center Kanawha County
Amy Loftis Andrews Heights Elementary School Kanawha County
Rebecca Merritt East Fairmont High School Marion County
Margie Suder Marion County School’s STEAM Learning Lab Marion County
Shannon Young Washington Lands Elementary School Marshall County
Jason B. Birch Sherrard Middle School Marshall County
Greg Oliver Sherrard Middle School Marshall County
Diana Aston Cameron Middle/High School Marshall County
Jenna Battista Cameron Elementary School Marshall County
Ashley Fecat Washington Lands Elementary School Marshall County
Barbara Jill Wilson Washington Lands Elementary School Marshall County
Justin Jones Sherrard Middle School Marshall County
Jacque Richardson and Shayla Blackshire New Haven Elementary School Mason County
Tara Wright Kimball Elementary School McDowell County
Emily Hicks Kimball Elementary School McDowell County
Stephanie Cook Kimball Elementary School McDowell County
Evonne Davidson Kimball Elementary School McDowell County
Stephanie Jeffery Kimball Elementary School McDowell County
Christy L. Hunt Bradshaw Elementary School McDowell County
Amy Rickman Mountain Valley Elementary School Mercer County
Leeann Taylor and Ashley Weatherly Melrose Elementary School Mercer County
Edie Ann Bennett Melrose Elementary School Mercer County
Katie Carter Oakvale Elementary School Mercer County
Racine Stefancic Oakvale Elementary School Mercer County
Julie Sions Mineral County Technical Center Mineral County
Sarah Malone Frankfort Middle School Mineral County
Heather Brun Mylan Park Elementary School Monongalia County
Christina Dennis Brookhaven Elementary School Monongalia County
Amy Joyce Mylan Park Elementary School Monongalia County
Christina Pizatella Mylan Park Elementary School Monongalia County
Nellie Cottle Peterstown Elementary School Monroe County
Becky Crabtree James Monroe High School Monroe County
Megan Bennett Paw Paw High School Morgan County
Adam K. Keeling Paw Paw Elementary School Morgan County
John Sheranko Berkeley Springs High School Morgan County
Regina Pollard Ritchie Elementary School Ohio County
Sandra Wiseman Woodsdale Elementary School Ohio County
Chloe Bland Pocahontas County High School Pocahontas County
Justin Dilley Pocahontas County High School Pocahotnas County
Christina Davis West Teays Elementary School Putnam County
Suzanne Smith Hurricane Town Elementary School Putnam County
Angela D. Abbott George Washington Middle School Putnam County
Chastity Miller Buffalo Elementary School Putnam County
Jeneva Crum Hometown Elementary School Putnam County
Megan Ray Ridgeview Elementary School Raleigh County
Elizabeth McDaniel Shady Spring Middle School Raleigh County
Cheyanne Toney Stratton Elementary School Raleigh County
Rebecca Chapman Hollywood Elementary School Raleigh County
Lori Franks Tyler Consolidated High School Tyler County
Erin Brooks East Lynn Elementary School Wayne County
Lacey Cale Emerson Elementary School Wood County
Edna Ruth Patrick Madison Elementary School Wood County
Rachael Bailey Mullens Elementary School Wyoming County

 

To learn more about STEM-focused grant opportunities, visit https://wvde.us/stemmindedwv/.

