WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art, and sculpture. Artists must submit pieces they created between 2020 and 2022. The department will not accept original works for the jurying process; digital image submissions only.

To be eligible, artists must be 18 years or older and maintain a permanent residence in West Virginia. Exceptions apply for students and military personnel with West Virginia Resident status and a home address in the state. Additionally, attendants must be on the West Virginia Artists Registry or submit a CD/DVD or USB memory stick with six examples of current work to the department by the entry date.

The department will present three awards for the exhibition. The Best of Show/Purchase Award will receive $1,000. Second place will earn $500, and third place will earn $250.

For more information and to print out an entry form, go to https://bit.ly3aBBwLV. To request an Artists Register form, contact Laiken Blankenship, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov.

