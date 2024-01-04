WVBHPA welcomes new CEO ahead of legislative session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association has a new CEO.

Brad Story has more than 15 years of leadership experience and joins the WVBHPA after serving as the Director of Business Development at Highland Hospital in Charleston.

“Throughout my career, I’ve admired the WVBHPA and its members for the tireless work they do to better the lives of the most vulnerable populations in our state. I am honored to be able to lead this association and I look forward to hitting the ground running as the Legislative Session begins next week,” Story said.

The WVBHPA has 30 members in 55 counties and provides mental health, intellectual developmental disability, substance abuse, and children’s services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad Story as our new CEO. His background in behavioral healthcare and his demonstrated commitment to the well-being of individuals in our state make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Randy Venable, WVBHPA President.

