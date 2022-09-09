WV WIC invites community to participate in Roll and Read event

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is partnering with the Parents as Teacher Association for a Roll &Read event at the West Virginia State Capitol campus on September 12 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Roll & Read encourages families with children ages five and under to roll out their strollers, bikes, tricycles, and scooters to ride around Capitol grounds.

The free event will have several stations providing book-related activities. Dave Resiman, author of the children’s book “Cows can’t Jump,” will open the event and give away free copies of his book to families that attend.

The Parents as Teachers Association is an evidence-based home visiting model fostering strong communities, thriving families, and healthy children by connecting parents with home visit professionals who aid in early childhood development.

