WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1.

The project will use concrete deck panels to speed up construction and reduce the inconvenience to travelers. Construction will take up to 13 days using the ABC method instead of 6 months with traditional on-site construction.

Drivers may experience delays in construction zones during peak traffic hours. However, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) strategically scheduled road work to have minimal impact on traffic.

Related