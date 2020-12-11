WV State Parks offer buy more, get more holiday card deal until Dec. 18

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A West Virginia State Parks holiday promotion that rewards shoppers for purchasing gift cards has been extended to Dec. 18.

The limited-time, online-only special rewards shoppers who buy a $100 West Virginia State Parks gift card by adding an extra $25 to the card balance. Shoppers who buy a $200 gift card will get an extra $50. The deal is valid only for $100 and $200 gift cards purchased online at wvstateparks.com.

“We believe the holidays are about making memories with loved ones and that’s why we wanted to offer something extra when you purchase one of these gift cards,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “A West Virginia State Parks gift card is a great option if you want to give friends and family an outdoor adventure, relaxing getaway in nature or an experience they can enjoy together.”

West Virginia State Parks gift cards are redeemable at any state park or forest at any time of the year and can be used on lodge room, cabin and cottage rentals, campsite reservations, golf season passes, gift shop purchases and for dining at park restaurants. Gift cards purchased by the promotion deadline on Dec. 18 should arrive by Christmas.