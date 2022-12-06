WV Secretary of State’s Office reports 1,006 new business registrations for November

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,006 new registered businesses in November.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Clay, Tucker, and Barbour counties experienced notable growth during the month.

Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month.

West Virginia registered 12,845 new businesses in the last 12 months, from December 1 to November 30.

Summers County leads all 55 counties with a 24.67% growth rate during the one-year timespan.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov.

Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist can call (304) 558-8000.

