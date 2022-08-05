WV Public Service Commission advises residents seek assistance for rising utility bills

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) advises residents to seek assistance for paying utility bills after identifying increases in wholesale electricity prices. The PSC discovered that request rates from natural gas utility companies that filed 30C cases with the Commission had increased 173% beyond last year. The PSC is concerned about how prices will affect customers and offers resources that can help.

PSC recommends customers facing difficulties start by contacting WV211 to find local resources.

Customers should also contact their local Department of Health and Human Resource office to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP helps low-income citizens pay for home heating, cooling, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs. Also, DHHR offers qualifying residents a 20% Discount program from November to March.

Dollar Energy’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program provides one-time grants to help pay utility bills. However, if LIHEAP is available, residents must apply for that program before the Dollar Energy program. WV residents can find a link to Dollar Energy on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us.

For more information on additional resources, visit www.psc.sate.wv.us under PSC hot topics.

