WV National Guard joins First Lady Cathy Justice to deliver gifts to communities in schools students

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia National Guard will deliver 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents are donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative.

The program works to remove barriers to student graduation. Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year.

Communities In Schools deploy site coordinators who build relationships with students inside and help staff identify challenges facing students in school or at home.

Related