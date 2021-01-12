WV NAACP and Allies Call to Remove and Disbar WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The NAACP and several allies are calling for the removal and disbarment of state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey due to his participation in a lawsuit regarding November’s general election.

In a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, the NAACP, West Virginia Delegates and several allies asked for an investigation to be conducted.

“Our attorney general took an oath. You don’t get to pick or choose what side you’re on. It doesn’t matter who voted for you, who supported you and who didn’t. Each and every elected official has a job to do,” Delegate Danelle Walker said.

On Dec. 9, 2020, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 16 other state Attorney Generals joined a lawsuit to overturn the presidential election in predominantly black states such as of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in order to help President Trump get re-elected.

“He knew this case in particular was absolutely going no where, but he chose to waste public funds and precious time to appeal to a base in this state and to perpetuate a lie,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin

“The lawsuit was a direct assault of the on the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution that gave black people the right to vote,” WV State NAACP President Owens Brown said.

“50 courts has said this is a baseless lawsuit and I’m particularly offended about he did that in my name and in your name, in the name of the state of West Virginia. This were a totally political lawsuit,” Delegate Barbara Fleischauer said.

A petition to remove Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be available on the NAACP’s Facebook page soon for those who would like to sign it.