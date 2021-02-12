WV Gov. Justice delivers 5th State of the State Address

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice delivered his fifth State of the State Address on Wednesday. The governor says a major plan in the works is eliminating the state’s personal income tax.

“Tonight am I asking all of you to repeal the state income tax,” he said.

According to Justice, the state has a $4.5 billion budget, $2.1 million comes from the personal income tax, and to balance out eliminating the tax, Justice proposed a 1.5% increase on the overall sales tax, as well as increases on tobacco and soda.

“I think what we are going to have to do which is going to hit the everyday man is we are going to have to raise sales taxes by 1 and a half percent if we are going to eliminate our income tax,” he said. “We need to look at putting an additional tax on cigarettes and soda and trying to make us healthier and better and that could be a source of revenue for us,” he said.

Justice mentioned the state’s work creating new jobs, drug issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you don’t raise and spend extra money on the budget or unnecessary items or have the disciple to watch the store, the growth alone will take you there,” he said.

To rewatch the State of the State Address, you can visit Governor Jim Justice Facebook page.