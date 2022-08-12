WV Department of Arts and Culture announces 2023 State Historic Preservation Work Program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts and Culture (WVDACH) has announced the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2022-2023 Historic Preservation Program is available for review and comment. The work program outlines activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office will engage in as part of continuing efforts to preserve physical evidence of the state’s history.

Individuals can access and review the proposed work program on the department’s website at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/.

Anyone viewing the program can leave comments by completing a work program comment form and mailing it to SHPO Grants Coordinator Christy Moore at The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, E Charleston, WV 25305-0300. Additionally, individuals can send comment forms via email to christina.j.moore@wv.gov.

The deadline for public comment is August 30, 2022.

