WV Corrections mourns death of officer with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)-A veteran officer with the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation died Saturday while under treatment for COVID-19.

Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, had served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998.

“Please keep Cpl. Rustemeyer, his wife, their family members, loved ones, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as we all mourn this terrible loss of a member of our correctional family,” Commissioner Betsy Jividen said in a statement to DCR staff. “Special prayers also to Cpl. Rustemeyer’s long-time friends and co-workers at SMCC at this most difficult time.”

Rustemeyer’s death is the first of a W.Va. correctional employee attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. DCR has received 554 positive test results for employees, including contract staff, with 54 cases currently active systemwide.