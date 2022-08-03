WV Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday will take place August 5-8

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice announced today that West Virginians can save money on back-to-school items during the sales tax holiday. The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, August 5, and continue through Monday, August 8.

The average customer is expected to save at least 6% on every qualified purchase. Additionally, customers can save up to 7% on purchases made in municipalities with an imposed local sales tax.

During the Holiday, certain items will be exempt from sales tax. Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sale tax holiday. Items eligible for tax exemption include:

Clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

School supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

School instructional materials with a purchase price of $20 or less

Laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

