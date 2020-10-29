Wonderland of Trees is still on, Business After Hours have been canceled

(WOAY) – “Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Raleigh & Fayette Counties, and after discussions with the Fayette County Health Department, we feel it’s best to cancel the previously planned Wonderland of Trees Business After Hours event in conjunction with the Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce on Thursday, November 5th. Our community’s safety remains our top priority and the risk associated with a larger-than-usual social gathering to kick-off this event isn’t worth our community’s health.

We want to thank The Summit Bechtel Reserve for their continued efforts in preparation to safely host our Wonderland of Trees display at the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center to the public, as planned, beginning Friday, November 6th.”

The display of trees will be open to the public beginning Friday, November 6 at the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center. The display will conclude with the tree auction on Friday, November 20th at 6 pm.

See schedule below and CLICK HERE for more Wonderland of Trees info

The Wonderland of Trees display will then be open to the public as follows:

Friday, November 6th 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 7th 10:00am – 7:00pm – Saturday Family Movie *The Polar Express* (11:00am and 3:00pm showings)

Sunday, November 8th 10:00am – 5:00pm – Sunday Brunch 10:00am – 2:00pm ($18/adult, $10/child, 5 & under are FREE)

Friday, November 13th 10:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14th 10:00am – 7:00pm – Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (11:00am and 3:00pm showings)

Sunday, November 15th 10:00am – 5:00pm – Sunday Brunch 10:00am – 2:00pm ($18/adult, $10/child, 5 & under are FREE)

LIVE AUCTION

Friday, November 20th starting at 10:00am with LIVE AUCTION starting at 6:00pm! Live auction attendees will have the opportunity to stay overnight in one of the luxurious rooms located within the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center! Rooms are limited and are $125. Please book ASAP: curtis.george@scouting.org or 304-465-2871

