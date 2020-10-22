Women’s Resource Center receives Ruth Bader Ginsberg inspired T-shirts

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, the Women’s Resource Center received a special gift from a local business owner.

Raleigh County design company named “Designed by Brandy” delivered over 20 Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg inspired T-shirts to employees and victims staying at the shelter. Each shirt reads: “we must now be ruthless.” Incoming Executive Director Rosetta Honaker says the T-Shirts were a huge hit among the ladies at the center.

“The shirts are a ‘tip of the hat’ to Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg who passed away on September 18th. She was a huge advocate for women’s rights,” Honaker said.

You can visit Designed by Brandy on Facebook if you would like to purchase items.