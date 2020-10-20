Women’s Resource Center announces new Executive Director 

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Women’s Resource Center has announced its new Executive Director.

On October 31st, Rosetta Honaker will be replacing the current Executive Director Patricia Bailey who is retiring after being in her position for almost a decade. Honaker is currently the Assistant Director and has over 20 years of experience working with mental, sexual, and physical abuse.

“I’m extremely excited and the idea is keeping going on what we can do better serve the victims that we work with,” said Honaker.

Honaker says she loves helping women and is thrilled for her new position.