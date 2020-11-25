Woman collecting donations to thank healthcare workers

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local woman does her part to spread some positivity by way of gifts for health care workers.

After Summers Nursing and Rehab took care of her parents, Laura Lilly wanted to show her appreciation to the employees working through the pandemic. After a couple of Facebook posts, she’s pulling in donations from both businesses and other community members but she’s still looking for more support.

“Our community always comes together for each other, no matter what is going on,” said Lilly. “A lot of people have been out of work and some people can’t afford it, so I understand that, but showing your support by sharing the Facebook status…is great.”

If you’d like to donate to help put together the gift baskets, contact Lilly on Facebook by Sunday.