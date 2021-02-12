Winter Place Ski Resort excited for weekend of skiing

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – If your looking for a chance to enjoy the winter weather this Presidents and Valentines Day weekend we have just the thing.

With it being Presidents Day weekend means that it is the last three day weekend of the ski season. For those looking to get out and enjoy the slopes the conditions are looking great with the winter weather we have seen over the past few days.

“The fact that we are open and we got good conditions, that’s what we are looking at right now and that’s what we are doing this season,” said Winter Place Executive Vice President President Tom Wagner. “We are just happy to be here and happy to have a product. We always saw come on out and ski because next year your only going to be another year older.”

For those looking to take advantage of the conditions this weekend Winter Place will be open from 8:30 AM to 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 AM to 9 PM on Monday.